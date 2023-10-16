Sea Shuttles Replace Flights Between Cyprus And Israel

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United States will begin evacuating American nationals from Israel to Cyprus by boat later on Monday .

“The U.S. government is assisting U.S. citizens and their immediate family members, in possession of a valid travel document, to depart from Haifa by sea to Cyprus on October 16, 2023,” the U.S. Embassy announced in a statement.

On Tuesday, Israel announced special inbound sea shuttles from Cyprus to deal with civil flight cancellations due to the security situation.

The shuttles, to be operated by private cruise companies, will depart from the southern Cypriot city of Larnaca and arrive in the city of Haifa in northern Israel.

Passengers whose flights to Israel have been canceled will be able to take an alternative flight to Cyprus and then reach Israel by sea.

Some of the foreign airlines' flights to Israel were canceled due to the fighting that broke out on Saturday between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

On October 10, Cyprus activated a national action plan“Estia” to cope with the influx of people leaving Israel.

The activation of the plan was decided by a committee involving the ministers of foreign affairs, defense, interior and justice and public order.

The facilities involve temporary accommodation and assistance to evacuees until they are able to depart for their countries.

The plan“Estia” involves the mobilization of several government departments and groups specializing in the safe evacuation of civilians from crisis areas or fleeing from natural disasters in the region.

