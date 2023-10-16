Israel's Inflation Down During September, Figures Show

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israel's year-on-year 12-month inflation decreased to 3.8 percent in September, according to data published by the state's Central Bureau of Statistics.

It registered a decline of 0.3 percentage points compared to the 12-month figure of 4.1 percent recorded in August.

Israel registered the lowest inflation figure since 2022 in July, which stood at 3.3 percent.

Analysts estimated that the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) will not significantly affect the inflation rate in the next monthly report.

They explained that the price drops due to the consumption decrease during wartime would be offset by the depreciation of the Israeli shekel and supply decrease as a result of war damages and the decline in imports.

