Air Quality In Delhi Turns Poor As Winter Sets In

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Air Quality Index (AQI) in some parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas has turned to the poor category as winter slowly begins to set in in north India, despite claims made by the Delhi state government that efforts were being made to check air pollution levels in the capital city.

On Sunday evening, the AQI (in terms of PM10) at Delhi's international airport was recorded at 241, which falls in the poor category according to the standards prescribed by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Similarly, the Delhi University area in the northern part of Delhi had an AQI of 273, while in the Noida area, which falls in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, the AQI was recorded at 204.

In a forecast made by SAFAR, the air quality in these areas in and around Delhi is going to remain in the poor category on Monday as well, with some areas possibly seeing even higher AQI.

Amid the rising levels of AQI, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopa Rai on Sunday said the Delhi government was sticking to a 15-point“Winter Action Plan” in a bid to keep air pollution levels at bay, adding that as many as 13 hotspots had been identified within the national capital and efforts were being made to check the sources of air pollution at these places.

He also said notice and monetary fines were being sent to people who were found violating the rules.

In a bid to check stubble burning, which is often cited as a major contributor to air pollution in and around Delhi, the Delhi government had begun a campaign to stray bio-decomposer on around 5,000 acres of agricultural land, the minister said.

