5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Vancouver Island, Canada Region - GFZ

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Vancouver Island, Canada Region at 0313 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 50.80 degrees north latitude and 129.68 degrees west longitude. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN16102023006374013804ID1107246000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.