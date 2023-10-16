Meteorology Department Expects Hot Weather Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha, October 16 (QNA) - Weather inshore today until 6pm on Monday will be misty to foggy at places at first becomes relatively hot to hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes mainly southwesterly - southeasterly 3 - 13 KT, gusting to 18 KT daytime.

Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly - southeasterly 5 - 15 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 5 - 9 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.

