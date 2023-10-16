Biostimulants Market Set To Reach US$ 9.6 Billion By 2033 With A 10.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biostimulant market growth is fueled by rising organic cereal sales and sustainable farming. Row crops dominate due to global land and eco-friendly demand.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The biostimulants market is predicted to be worth US$ 3.4 billion in 2023 and rise to US$ 9.6 billion by 2033. Demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.8% over the projected period.Due to their numerous potential applications and promising futures, biostimulants are employed in horticulture and agriculture. Growing demand for eco-friendly agricultural solutions in developing nations like China and India opens up a new market opportunity for biostimulants producers.Since food security and public health are closely related, all parties participating in the agri-food sector have sought to enhance sustainable food production. The largest phytopharmaceutical companies in Asia Pacific and Europe have intensified their production and research activities for natural products.Get Your Sample Report Now!Lack of restrictions related to the product's commercialization may impede the market's development and expansion during the projection period. Growth is constrained by a lack of confidence in new products, a shortage of information about high-quality products, and a lack of clear regulatory.In the majority of markets, the data requirements for the product are often obtained from those produced from synthetic substances. Similarly, there are still no well-established endpoints for risk evaluations despite the fact that these products have been used in commerce for years.Key TakeawaysBy 2033, the US dominates the biostimulants market, with a CAGR of 9.6%.The market for biostimulants increased at a 10.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, citing FMI's study.The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 13.3% by 2033. China's market is likely to generate a share of US$ 1.1 billion by 2033.Japan's market share for biostimulants is 10.8% by 2033, with the value of US$ 490 million.Between 2023 and 2033, the biostimulants market is likely to increase in South Korea at 11.6% CAGR, respectively.The expansion in the UK is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 9.9% by 2033. The UK's market is expected to generate a share of US$ 476.2 million by 2033.Based on active ingredients, the acid-based segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.6% by 2033.The adoption trends of biostimulants are predicted to change due to the rising demand for organic farming. As a result, the market is anticipated to increase positively by 1.09x between 2022 and 2023.The biostimulants market is experiencing significant growth driven by the demand for enhanced crop productivity and sustainable farming practices.These natural compounds are increasingly favored over chemical fertilizers, particularly in row crop production, as they offer eco-friendly alternatives to meet rising food demands. The market's expansion is also boosted by the increasing adoption of organic cereals and sustainable agriculture. Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).Discover the Methodology of the Report:Key Strategies in the IndustryThe main factor of the market's fragmentation is the growth of local players and regional marketplaces in various regions of the world. The two regions with the biggest market activity are North America and Europe.UPL Limited, Biostadt India Limited, Isagro SPA, Valagro SpA, and Tradecorp International are a few of the leading businesses in the biostimulants market. For the purpose of expanding their businesses, these significant firms invest in new products, product improvement, expansions, and acquisitions.Recent DevelopmentsA new line of biostimulant solutions based on GoActiv Technology was launched by UPL Australia in June 2021. These products are intended to target particular crop physiological "pain points" or abiotic stresses in fruit and vegetable, vine, and tree crops.Isagro Group acquired Phoenix Del in 2020 in order to increase the variety of copper-based fungicides and biostimulants it offers. The goal of this acquisition was to advance technology and transform the products in its "BioSolutions" section.Key SegmentationBy Active Ingredient:Acid-BasedExtract-BasedOthers (including Microbial Amendment, Trace Minerals, etc.)By Crop Type:Row CropsFruits & VegetablesTurfs & OrnamentalsOther Crop TypesBy Application:FoliarSoilSeedBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaMiddle East & AfricaOceaniaAuthorNikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.Have a Look at Related Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsBiobased Biodegradable Plastic Market are projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% exceeding US$ 13.6 billion by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

