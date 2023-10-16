Gujarat: Bus Overturns Near Wana Village, Nearly 40 Passengers Injured

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A bus traveling to Junagadh overturned near Wana village of Lakhtar taluka in Gujarat on Sunday night. More than 40 passengers were injured in the accident, according to a report published by the news agency ANI injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.\"At around 12.15 am, an ST bus going from Deodar to Junagadh overturned near Wana village. Of 55 to 60 passengers on the bus, around 40 faced injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two passengers are critically injured...\" BJP MLA Jagdish Makwana said.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
MENAFN16102023007365015876ID1107245983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.