Newsclick Founder Approaches SC To Challenge His Arrest Under UAPA

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "'NewsClick' founder Prabir Purkayastha on Monday approached the Supreme Court of India to challenge his arrest and detention under UAPA over alleged Chinese funding to promote 'anti-national' propaganda, according to ANI reports.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the editor mentions the matter for urgent listing before the Supreme Court. The top court asked Sibal to circulate papers on the case and it will take a call on listing the case Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 11 October registered a case against NewsClick for violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violation of the FCRA case.

In its probe against the portal, the Delhi Police had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham, however, the allegations have been denied by the portal 10 October, the Patiala House Court of Delhi sent NewsClick's Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty to 10 days of judicial custody. The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur after hearing the arguments at length, allowed the Delhi Police plea seeking 10 days of Judicial custody of Purkayastha and Chakravarty in the matter the hearing, Prabir Purkayasta's counsel asked the judge if reporting critically of (India's) Covid policy, farmers protest be termed 'terrorism.'The Delhi Police had also sealed the office of NewsClick in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

