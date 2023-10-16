World Spine Day 2023: Know How Excessive Screen Time Impacts On Your Health

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In our modern world, teenagers are spending more time than ever on screens – be it smartphones, computers, or tablets. While these devices have become an essential part of our daily lives, they can also impact the health of our spines.

Teenagers today are surrounded by screens. From online classes to social media, video games, and binge-watching TV shows, they're often glued to their screens for hours on end. This prolonged screen time can lead to several health issues, and one of the less-discussed problems is its impact on spine health.

How Excessive Screen Time Affects the Spine

A significant factor driving this excessive screen time is the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). Teens often worry about missing the latest trends, news, or what their friends are up to. To stay connected and updated, they spend too much time looking at screens, which can have consequences for their spine health.

So, let's delve into how this extensive screen time can harm the health of teenagers' spines:







Poor Posture:

When teens spend extended periods hunched over their devices, they tend to have poor posture. This puts undue pressure on the spine and can lead to chronic pain and discomfort. It's like bending a straw back and forth until it breaks.

Text Neck:

Constantly looking down at their screens can cause a condition known as "text neck." It's when the neck and shoulders become strained due to the awkward angle. Over time, this can lead to pain and potentially more severe issues.

Sedentary Lifestyle:

Excessive screen time often means less physical activity. When teens don't move around enough, their muscles weaken, including those supporting the spine. This can result in a higher risk of back problems.







Empowering Teens to Protect Their Spine Health

Set Screen Time Limits:

Parents and teenagers can work together to establish daily screen time limits. Encourage breaks from screens and physical activities to prevent stiffness and strain.

Ergonomic Setups:

Teens should create ergonomic work and play spaces. Proper chair height, monitor positioning, and computer peripherals can significantly reduce the risk of poor posture.

Regular Exercise:

Engaging in physical activities like walking, stretching, or even sports can help strengthen the muscles that support the spine. It's essential to balance screen time with movement.

Good Posture Habits:

Educate teens on maintaining good posture while using screens. Remind them to sit up straight, keep screens at eye level, and avoid prolonged periods of hunching over.







Eye Health:

Excessive screen time can also strain the eyes. Encourage teens to follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain.

Stay Informed:

Both parents and teenagers must stay informed about the potential health risks of excessive screen time. Making changes for the better begins with awareness.

Excessive screen time isn't going away anytime soon. Screens are an integral part of our lives, especially for teenagers who use them for both education and leisure. However, striking a balance and taking proactive measures to protect spine health is vital.

By setting reasonable screen time limits, creating ergonomic workspaces, staying physically active, and maintaining good posture, teenagers can empower themselves to mitigate the potential negative effects of excessive screen time on their spine health. These habits can benefit them in their youth and throughout their lives, ensuring a healthier and pain-free future.

In conclusion, as the saying goes, "Knowledge is power." Educating teenagers and their parents about the impact of screen time on spine health and providing them with the tools to make informed choices is a crucial step in empowering the next generation to lead healthier, happier lives. It's not about avoiding screens altogether but using them wisely and in moderation.

-

Dr. Ishwar Keerthi, Consultant Spine Surgery, KMC Hospital, Mangalore



