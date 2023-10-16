On Day 2 Of Navratri 2023, Gold Prices Shoot Up

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold became costlier on the second day of Navratri. Let us know by how much the gold rate has increased today
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in New Delhi is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.
Today, the rate of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 60,450 per 10 grams.
Today, the price of one tola gold in Kolkata is Rs 60,450 per 10 grams.
Today, the 24-carat gold rate in Chennai is Rs 60,610 per 10 grams.
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Ahmedabad is Rs 60,500 per 10 grams.
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Jaipur is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Jaipur is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Bhopal is Rs 60,500 per 10 grams.
Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Lucknow is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.
Today, 24-carat gold rate in Varanasi is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.
The price of gold in Thiruvananthapuram today is Rs 6,045 per gram for 24-carat gold
MENAFN16102023007385015968ID1107245944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.