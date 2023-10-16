On Day 2 Of Navratri 2023, Gold Prices Shoot Up

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold became costlier on the second day of Navratri. Let us know by how much the gold rate has increased today

Today, the price of 24-carat gold in New Delhi is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.

Today, the rate of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 60,450 per 10 grams.

Today, the price of one tola gold in Kolkata is Rs 60,450 per 10 grams.

Today, the 24-carat gold rate in Chennai is Rs 60,610 per 10 grams.

Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Ahmedabad is Rs 60,500 per 10 grams.

Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Jaipur is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.

Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Bhopal is Rs 60,500 per 10 grams.

Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Lucknow is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.

Today, 24-carat gold rate in Varanasi is Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.

The price of gold in Thiruvananthapuram today is Rs 6,045 per gram for 24-carat gold