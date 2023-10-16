Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to Munawar Faruqui; list of participants

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vikki Jain,

Ankita Lokhande has expected to be a top contender. Vikki Jain has also entered the show. Their chemistry promises to be a source of entertainment for the audience

Known for her portrayal of Jasmine Kaur Sandhu in Colors TV's Udaariyan, is a popular TV celebrity. She's also noted for her tumultuous relationship with co-star Abhishek Kumar

Famous for playing the role of Amrik Singh in Udaariyan, is a familiar face in the television industry. His turbulent relationship with Isha is expected to be a highlight

Jigna Vora is a highly successful and influential crime journalist. Her life story inspired the award-winning Netflix series "Scoop," in which Karishma Tanna portrayed her

An actor and a close relative of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mannara Chopra is Priyanka's paternal cousin and is considered one of the most attractive contestants on the show

Is a highly regarded stand-up comedian and poet in India, known for both his devoted fan base and the controversies surrounding his performances

With a substantial Instagram following of 90, Navid is a pharmacist and social media influencer based in London. He is renowned for creating captivating vlogs and reels

A prominent criminal lawyer in the country, Sana Raees Khan has handled high-profile cases, including the Shina Bora murder case and the Aryan Khan drug case

Recognized for her role as Chhaya in the '90s daily soap 'Kahaani Ghar Ghai Ki,' has a devoted fan base among those who grew up watching Ekta Kapoor's shows

Aishwarya Sharma, married to fellow contestant Neil Bhatt both starring in 'Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin'