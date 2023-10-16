Parineeti Chopra's VIRAL Photos Enjoying Scenic Vacay With Her Gal Pals Is Unmissable

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Parineeti Chopra, who got hitched to AAP leader Raghav Chaddha last month, recently won the internet with her ramp walk-wearing sindoor. Fans were very impressed with her look. And this morning, she shared photos from her vacation. But Parineeti is not with hubby but with all her girls. The couple has not gone on honeymoon till now. Sharing the photos on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "Not on my honeymoon. #Girlstrip". In the photo, we can see her hand filled with chooda and holding a cup of coffee. In the second photo, she is showing us a beautiful landscape.

During a recent fashion week event, Parineeti opened up about her love for the sindoor look. She revealed how she would take much time to dress like this. According to a leading entertainment portal, the actress was spotted saying, "This year. I am going to spend a lot of time getting ready for festivals. So, even if you call me for a birthday party. I am going to come dressed like this."

Parineeti also said at the event, "I am happy as this is my first appearance after marriage. I am in my home city, Delhi. So, it is a special feeling." Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha married in the presence of family and close friends at Udaipur on September 24.

Sharing the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle, Parineeti wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. I have been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to be Mr and Mrs We could not have lived without each other. Our forever begins now."

