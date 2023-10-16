Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Abhishek Kumar For THIS, Salman Khan Gets Angry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 17th season of the much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss' premiered last time and the show promises to be full of challenges and would not be the same for everyone. Salman Khan returned as the show's host and while he introduced the contestants to the audience, there were two which created a mess at the launch event. The famous television show 'Udaariyaan' co-actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are going to be part of the show and it seems like they are not on good terms.

Isha accuses Abhishek of physical abuse

Actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar did their entry together and it was revealed that they had dated a while ago and had an ugly end to their relationship. While their introduction video played, Abhishek was seen saying that if any connection with Isha would help him go forward in the show, he would use her. This statement hurt the actress and the ex-couple indulged in a verbal fight where they spiled information about their relationship.

Isha accused Abhishek of physical abuse while Abhishek said that hit was self-defense as Isha scratched his face with her nails. Isha also stated how possessive Abhisehk was while they dated and always fought if she worked with any other actor.



Salman's reaction

As soon as Isha accused Abhishek of physical violence, Salman Khan got angry and said, "Are you serious, what are you saying on national television." He then just turned and tried walking off, but kept his calm.



Bigg Boss 17

'Bigg Boss 17: Dil, Dimaag aur Dum' is the seventeenth season of the Indian-Hindi language reality television show Bigg Boss. It will air on ColorsTV on October 15, 2023, and will be available digitally on JioCinema.

