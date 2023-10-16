Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns 41: Glance At Star's Net Worth, Family And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is celebrating his 41st birthday today (Oct 16). The actor has left an indelible mark through his acting, singing, and producing endeavors in the Malayalam film industry. His film journey began in 2002 with his debut in "Nandanam," and since then, he has graced over a hundred films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

In 2011, Prithviraj ventured into film production with "Urumi," marking a new chapter in his already illustrious career. Notably, he has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award as a producer, two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actor, and a Tamil Nadu State Award. His filmography boasts memorable roles in movies like "Nandanam," "Classmates," "Vaasthavam," "Ayalum Njanum Thammil," "Celluloid," "Indian Rupee," "Kaaviya Thalaivan," and "Lucifer."

As one of South Indian cinema's highest-paid actors, Prithviraj leads a lavish lifestyle, befitting his fame and wealth. His close-knit family resides in a sprawling bungalow in Kochi, likely nestled in an upscale neighborhood, epitomizing luxury. Beyond his acting accolades, Prithviraj's real estate holdings extend across multiple states, adding to his affluence.

With a career spanning decades, Prithviraj has not only gained fame but amassed considerable wealth. As of 2023, his estimated net worth stands at around $6.5 million or approximately Rs 54 Crores. This financial success is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and the immense value he contributes to the world of entertainment.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is now busy with the shooting of his next directoral film Empuraan. The shooting of the film started on October 5. The film Lucifer was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and starrer Mohanlal in the lead role. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. The film's music was composed by Deepak Dev, and the cinematography was handled by Sujith Vaassudev.