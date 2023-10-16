Navaratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut In Ahmedabad, Promotes Her Film Tejas; Celebrates Festivities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut, aka Tejas Gill, lights up Ahmedabad as she joins the Navaratri celebrations with fans on Tejas's promotional tour!

RSVP's Tejas teaser provided an intriguing and action-packed glimpse into the film's universe. With the public already excited to see it in theatres, the crew is pulling out all the stops to promote the film at various stages.

Tejas aka Kangana Ranaut arrived in Ahmedabad for the Tejas promotional tour, where Kangana Ranaut was seen completely involved in the Navaratri celebrations, after enthralling fans with the release of the first single yesterday, a sweet tune sung by Arijit Singh.



Kangana Ranaut visited Ahmedabad to promote her new flick Tejas. During the Navaratri festivities, the actress was observed at Shankus Dandiya, where she chatted with admirers, exchanged conversations, and enjoyed the traditional garba dance.

The Tejas team celebrated Navaratri, as this auspicious day also marked the beginning of the celebration. Kangana also did aarti, asking blessings.



Kangana has already promoted the film during the India vs. Afghanistan and India vs. Pakistan matches.



Tejas, produced by RSVP, stars Kangana Ranaut in the title role. The film, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is set to be released in theatres on October 27th, 2023.