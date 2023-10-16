Navratri 2023: 7 Fruits That Can Help In Fasting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri is a festival during which many people observe fasts, and it's important to consume nutritious foods to maintain energy levels. Here are seven fruits that can help fight fatigue and provide essential nutrients during Navratri.



Bananas are a great source of potassium, which helps maintain proper muscle function and electrolyte balance. They also provide a quick energy boost due to their natural sugars.

Dates are rich in natural sugars, fibre, and essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B6. They are a good source of sustained energy and can help prevent fatigue.

Oranges are high in vitamin C, essential for immune function and can help reduce fatigue. They also provide a natural source of energy and hydration.

Apples are a good source of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. They provide a steady release of energy and can help maintain blood sugar levels.

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help boost immunity and reduce fatigue. They are also a good source of natural sugars for energy.

Guavas are packed with vitamin C, fiber, and other essential nutrients. They provide a sustained release of energy and can help keep you feeling full and energized.

Kiwi is a nutrient-dense fruit rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, and potassium. It can help boost immunity, improve digestion, and boost natural energy.