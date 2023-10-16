Navratri 2023: 7 Homemade Sweets you can make on festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri is a festival where many people observe fasts and refrain from consuming certain ingredients. Here are seven homemade sweets that are commonly prepared during Navratri, using ingredients that are typically allowed.

Pumpkin is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make a creamy and flavorful kheer when cooked with milk, sugar, and spices.

Water chestnut flour is often consumed during Navratri, and it can be used to make a delightful halwa with ghee, sugar, and nuts.

This is a creamy pudding made from soaked tapioca pearls, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom. It's a simple and delicious sweet that's perfect for Navratri.

Makhana (fox nuts) is commonly consumed during fasting. You can make a kheer by cooking makhana with milk, sugar, and garnishing with nuts.

These are small, round sweets made from desiccated coconut, and condensed milk, and flavored with cardamom. They're easy to make and require minimal ingredients.

Sweet potatoes are a popular fasting ingredient. Grated sweet potatoes can be cooked with milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom to make a delicious kheer.

This is a rich and aromatic sweet made from khoya (milk solids), sugar, and saffron. It's often garnished with pistachios or almonds.