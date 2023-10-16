5 Reasons To Watch 'Tiger 3': Salman Khan's Action To Katrina Kaif's

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trailer of 'Tiger 3' was released today on Yash Raj film's YouTube channel and promises to be action-packed.
Salman Khan's action to Katrina Kaif's towel fight
'Tiger 3' will have Salman Khan's personal life story where he will be seen protecting and showing what a perfect, loving family looks like.
The most talked about scene from the trailer is where Katrina Kaif is doing a fight scene in a towel.
Fans will get to see the romance between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were alleged to be dating in real life a long time back.
The spy-thriller promises to be filled with action and Salman's fighting scenes are not to be missed.
Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as he plays the negative role and looks fierce.
