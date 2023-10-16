Global investors closely monitor commodity, stock prices after attacks by Hamas on Israel

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the unexpected attacks by Hamas on Israel a week ago, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,300 Israeli lives, predominantly civilians, and the taking of dozens of hostages back to Gaza, global investors are closely monitoring commodity and stock prices. The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that more than 2,300 Palestinians have lost their lives since the onset of the conflict. On Sunday, the prospect of an impending Israeli ground assault on Gaza was creating a sense of urgency.



Throughout the week, the markets experienced fluctuations, with both gains and losses. However, oil prices exhibited a significant increase of over 5 percent, reaching USD87.69 per barrel, with the majority of these gains occurring on Friday, as indicated by Dow Jones Market Data Group.



"When we first had the invasion, oil prices rose sharply higher, everybody got long, and then a few hours later everybody said wait a minute, Israel doesn't produce any oil, supplies are not at risk, so everybody that was trying to jump into the market to take advantage of that got crushed when prices fell," As observed by Phil Flynn, who is associated with the Price Futures Group and serves as a FOX Business contributor.



"But this is a new game, a new phase," Additionally, he emphasized that Iran's recent meeting with Hamas last week has been a pivotal factor driving price increases, particularly on Friday. It's essential to recognize that Iran holds a prominent role as the primary financial supporter of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant organization.



Iran's foreign minister has issued a warning that the commencement of an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza could compel Iran to get involved, potentially escalating the conflict to encompass additional regions in the Middle East. This information comes from a report indicating that Hossein Amir-Abdollahian conveyed this message during a meeting with the United Nations' Middle East envoy, Tor Wennesland, in Beirut on Saturday. The report, which Axios cites, relies on insights from two diplomatic sources knowledgeable about the situation.



It's important to note that Saudi Arabia holds the position of the largest producer within OPEC, as reported by the EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration), whereas Iran ranks as the fifth-largest producer.



Nevertheless, the surge in crude oil prices, at this point, has not matched the reactions witnessed during other conflicts, as stated by some strategists. Michael Hartnett, an investment strategist associated with Bank of America, highlighted that the increase in oil prices has been notably less restrained in comparison to reactions seen in previous global conflicts.



"Other shocks saw oil jump 40 percent to 90 percent in short order. Oil barely moved [last] week; maybe geopolitics don’t spiral or maybe oil is sending [a] recession signal" In a research note accompanied by relevant charts, Michael Hartnett made this observation.

