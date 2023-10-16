Sisi tells Blinken Israel’s response in Gaza grows into “collective punishment”

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi informed Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, that Israel's response in Gaza has escalated into “collective punishment,” regional news agencies declared.



Egypt's Cairo News Channel reported that al-Sisi held a meeting with Blinken in Cairo during the visit of the top US diplomat as he undertakes a regional tour to reiterate Washington's backing of Tel Aviv in the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas.



In a gathering with Blinken, al-Sisi declared that "the Israeli response has gone beyond the principle of self-defense to collective punishment against Gaza, which is home to over 2.3 million Palestinians."



He pointed out that "the absence of a solution to the Palestinian issue has led to an exacerbation of anger."



Al-Sisi further mentioned that "delaying the resolution of the Palestinian issue results in more victims."



Blinken's extensive regional tour, initiated on Thursday with his visit to Israel, encompasses stops in Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and, at present, Egypt. The purpose of this tour is to reaffirm and underline Washington's support for Tel Aviv during the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas.



This escalation in Middle East tensions saw Israeli forces engage in a sustained military campaign against the Gaza Strip over the past weekend. This decisive response was triggered by a military offensive carried out by the Palestinian group Hamas within Israeli territories, underscoring the urgency and complexity of the situation in the region.

MENAFN16102023000045015839ID1107245909