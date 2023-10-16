Over 400,000 take shelter in UNRWA’s schools, buildings in Gaza

(MENAFN) The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported on Sunday evening that in the Gaza Strip, over 400,000 Palestinians have sought refuge in its schools and structures.



“Old people, children, pregnant women, people with disabilities are just being deprived of their basic human dignity. This is a total disgrace,” it declared in a post on the social media podium X.



“We as UNRWA are mourning the loss of 14 colleagues,” it further mentioned.



In a development related to this situation, an Israeli newspaper quoted Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari, who stated that around 600,000 Palestinians had relocated from the northern areas of the Gaza Strip to the southern regions.



Furthermore, Israel announced on Sunday that it had restored the water supply to the southern part of the Gaza Strip as part of an effort to encourage the evacuation of the northern part of the enclave.



Despite Israel's calls for Palestinians to leave the northern parts of the Strip, there was a limited response, and this move faced international criticism, with appeals for Israel to reconsider its decision.



In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israeli forces initiated a prolonged military offensive against the Gaza Strip over the past weekend in response to a military incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas into Israeli territories.



The conflict was instigated when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack involving a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

