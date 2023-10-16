Tensions in Middle East cause anxiety among global markets

(MENAFN) Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are causing anxiety among global markets, with investors closely monitoring the situation. They are particularly concerned about the potential for rising oil prices if other countries become entangled in Israel's conflict with Hamas.



On Sunday, Israel declared its intent to allow the residents of Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, to evacuate to the southern regions. This move comes as the Israel Defense Forces are making preparations for a ground assault in response to an unprecedented terror attack carried out by Hamas over the previous weekend, resulting in the tragic loss of over 1,300 Israeli lives.



As a direct consequence of these escalating tensions, oil prices experienced a significant increase of nearly 6 percent on the previous Friday. Investors were factoring in the heightened risk associated with a more widespread conflict in the Middle East. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 index recorded a 0.5 percent decline in its trading for the day. Furthermore, European natural gas prices surged to their highest levels since March. This surge was driven by the temporary closure of an Israeli gas field that supplies natural gas to Egypt and Jordan, raising concerns about potential supply shortages.



"It looks like we’re headed for a massive ground invasion of Gaza and a large-scale loss of life," According to Ben Cahill, who holds the position of senior fellow in the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), these developments in the Middle East carry significant implications for energy security and climate concerns. "Anytime you have a conflict of this scale, you will have a market reaction."



In response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets, resulting in several notable market shifts. Gold prices saw a notable increase of over 3 percent, while the U.S. dollar strengthened, reaching a one-week high. Additionally, prices for Treasurys experienced an upswing.



During the initial week of the conflict, the market response appeared relatively subdued. However, it's worth noting that the Israeli shekel's value dropped to a seven-year low, with an exchange rate of 3.87 against the U.S. dollar. In an effort to stabilize their currency, Israel's central bank conducted significant foreign currency reserve sales, amounting to as much as USD30 billion.



Should the conflict expand further, it is likely to lead to an increase in inflation. This, in turn, would prompt central banks to accelerate interest rate hikes as a measure to manage and curb rising prices. Bernard Baumohl, who serves as the chief global economist at The Economic Outlook Group, emphasized that while other countries may raise their interest rates in response to such inflation, the United States could be an exception. This could occur if investors shift their capital into Treasurys, which would result in lower interest rates and a strengthened U.S. dollar.

