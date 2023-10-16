Kandupay, Inc. Moves On To NSF's SBIR Phase I

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David M. Roosevelt, KanduPay, Inc., Founder and CEO

KanduPay, Inc. received an invitation to continue to the next step of Phase I funding with the National Science Foundation's Small Business Innovation Research.

- David M. Roosevelt, Founder & CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to share after a successful pitch proposal submission to the National Science Foundation SBIR/STTR, KanduPay , Inc. has received an invitation to continue to the next step of Phase I funding with the National Science Foundation, America's Seed Fund!KanduPay, Inc. is a start-up dynamic digital monetary platform, e-Wallet, and remittance solution that facilitates and eases the exchange of fiat & digital currencies, financial transactions, and wallet services across market channels for its platform users supporting major currencies across the globe. KanduPay, Inc. is a Cornell University Startup with USPTO patented technology and a Cornell National Science Foundation Innovation Corps Alumnus (NSF I-Corps).The National Science Foundation's SBIR STTR is coined as“America's Seed Fund - Seed capital for early-stage product development.” As a congressionally mandated program According to the NSF“We [NSF] offer funding for early-stage R&D and take no equity in your company - you retain full control over your team, the direction of your work, and your intellectual property.” They allocate funds to businesses focused on the development of technologies leveraging engineering and scientific innovation and discoveries to create commercial products and services with societal impact.As of June 7, 2023, KanduPay, Inc. completed the U.S. National Science Foundation's Innovation Corps (NSF I-Corps) program hosted by Cornell University. An immersive, entrepreneurial training program facilitating the transformation of inventions that are ready for transformation to impactful commercialized technology. We are grateful for this foundation in value proposition development and international market segmentation. The I-Corps is widely recognized in the U.S. and internationally as a vehicle to bring "cutting-edge technologies to market and enabling positive economic impact”.David M. Roosevelt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KanduPay, Inc. commented, " We are grateful, humble, and proud that KanduPay, Inc. has been recognized and invited to complete the Phase I process with the National Science Foundation. We look forward to continuing to accelerate the impact of our dynamic digital monetary platform, e-wallet, and remittance service to benefit society by unlocking opportunities for increased financial inclusion."Our solution includes a myriad of financial services and products including end-user retail products and services facilitated by KanduPay. With NSF legacy status, KanduPay, Inc. is thrilled to move forward with the NSF SBIR funding process given the NSF's focus on high-impact innovations such as KanduPay, Inc.

