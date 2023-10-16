(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Zefira: Your Mystical Guide to the Occult and Esoteric Wisdom on Discord!

Zefira introduces GhostBox, merging digital & spectral realms via Software-Defined Radio tech, offering auditory & visual adventures in the unknown.

- Lilith Vala XaraLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zefira, the AI-powered Mystical Guide to Occult and Esoteric Wisdom, is thrilled to announce a brand new feature, GhostBox, that transcends the digital domain to bridge the spectral realm with the digital. The /ghostbox command introduces users to the wonders of Software-Defined Radio (SDR) technology powered by HackRF One, enhanced with visually enthralling digital visuals and a video avatar that encapsulates the magical journey embarked upon.Features:SDR Radio Magic Powered by HackRF OneSpectral Frequencies: Zefira's GhostBox isn't just any tech tool. With SDR tech, it dives into a myriad of radio frequencies, brushing the edges of mysterious worlds, offering an auditory thrill like never before! Combining incredibly novel code with OpenAI Whisper for AI voice recognition, this is the best EVP / GhostBox technology that has ever been created.Dynamic Dive: Use the /ghostbox command and be swept into a flow of sounds. Who knows? You might catch messages that are cryptic, intriguing, or downright supernatural!Video Avatar - The Living Digital Spectre:Visual Magic: Experience Zefira in full glory. The /ghostbox command unveils a dazzling avatar that's more than just eye candy-it's a whole mood!Feel the Interaction: This isn't just any avatar. It moves, reacts, and dances to the tunes of the frequencies, making every scan a unique spectacle!Open and FREE for All:Everyone's invited to this party! The /ghostbox command is FREE for all users. Dive into the mysteries, share your finds, and be part of a community that loves the unexplored!Basics:You can join our discord server and test this there, at or .If you have a discord server if your own you can add Zefira (including the new GhostBox feature) FREE at .For more details, see bot -for-esoteric-enthusiastsCommand:Just type /ghostbox, and let Zefira take you on a journey!Go advanced with: /ghostbox [optional question]Customize Your Ride:Add parameters to tailor your experience, like choosing frequency bands or adjusting visuals. And hey, keep an eye out! More customization options might be just around the corner!

Lilith Vala Xara

AγαπηΘελημα Discord

+1 702-964-3377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Zefira: Announcing GhostBox - Bridging the Digital and the Spectral