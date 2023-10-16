Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) Market Expected To Reach $106 Million By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 12.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Floating photovoltaics is a form of solar panel that makes use of sunlight to generate electricity. It is a sustainable and innovative way to fulfill energy needs because it combines the advantages of solar power with using water surfaces. The technology involves the installation of floating PV panels on the surface of bodies of water, including lakes, reservoirs, and ponds.

There are numerous reasons why floating PV structures have become so famous. First, they take advantage of water bodies that would otherwise be unusable, reducing the need for land. Second, the water cools down the panels, growing their performance and longevity.

The floating photovoltaics (FPV) market was valued at $32.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $106.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A floating photovoltaic (PV) system consists of various components that help to generate electricity from solar energy-

Floating platforms:

These are the things that deliver support and buoyancy to the solar panels. They're usually made from materials like high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or different buoyant materials, they are built to guard from water and UV degradation.

Solar panels:

The solar panels, also referred to as photovoltaic (PV) modules, are the primary components of the system. They are installed on floating platforms, and they convert sunlight into electricity through a photovoltaic process.

Mounting systems:

These are the things that hold the solar panels on top of the floating platforms, making sure they're in the right spot to get the maximum sunlight.

Anchoring systems:

These systems are utilized to keep floating platforms in a fixed position to avoid displacement. Depending on the conditions of the water, various anchoring techniques are adopted such as mooring ropes, cables, and concrete blocks.

Electrical device:

This includes inverters and cables, along with junction boxes that control and distribute the power generated by solar panels. Inverters convert DC generated by solar panels into AC, which can be used in homes, businesses, or connected to the grid.

Control and monitoring systems:

These systems offer real-time data on the operation and performance of the floating photovoltaic (PV) system. They assist in monitoring factors like power generation, maintenance requirements, and system performance to enable better and more efficient management.

Stationary floating solar panels are widely accepted in the floating photovoltaics (FPV) market. These products are customizable and can store more energy. These panels do not wear out in extreme situations which increases its demand in the floating photovoltaics (FPV)market.

On the basis of panel type, the monocrystalline solar panels segment held a dominant share. Monocrystalline solar panel is eco-friendly in nature, and inexpensive. The panels have high efficiency for converting and storage of solar energy which increases the demand for monocrystalline solar panels in the floating photovoltaics (FPV) market.

Man-made water bodies are projected to dominate the global floating photovoltaics (FPV) market as the demand for floating photovoltaics (FPV) is high in different ponds, lakes, hydro reservoirs, and industrial ponds. The water level of man-made water bodies can be maintained, and information and data related to water bodies can be gathered due to the increase in the demand for floating photovoltaics (FPV) in this segment.

Future developments in China's solar product industry are projected to drive the growth of the floating photovoltaics (FPV) market in the country. Southeast Asia is investing in new projects related to renewable energy which is boosting the demand for floating photovoltaics (FPV) in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Floating Photovoltaics (FPV) market include,

ISIFLOATING

Profloating

Swimsol

Ocean Sun AS

Mibet Energy.

Oceans of Energy

NRG ISLAND s.r.l

SUNGROW.

SCOTRA CO, LTD.

SolarisFloat

Key findings of the study:

- On the basis of the system, the stand-alone FPV system segment held a market share of more than 60% in 2021

- On the basis of product, the stationary floating solar panels segment held more than three-fourths market share in 2021

- On the basis of panel type, the monocrystalline solar panels segment held the market share above 40% in 2021

- On the basis of application, the man-made water bodies segment held the dominant market share in 2021

- On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region held more than half of the market share in 2021

