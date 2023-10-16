Netanyahu calls for Biden to underscore solidarity by visiting Israel

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued an invitation to US President Joe Biden, seeking to underscore solidarity during the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.



According to an Israeli news channel's report on Sunday, discussions between the White House and Netanyahu's office have been held to finalize the details of this potential visit.



Netanyahu and Biden have engaged in five phone conversations since the Palestinian group Hamas initiated an attack on Israeli territories on October 7.



As a response to this military offensive by Hamas, Israeli forces initiated a sustained military campaign in the Gaza Strip during the previous weekend.



The conflict was ignited by Hamas' Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-faceted surprise attack encompassing rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.



Hamas has stated that their operation is in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.



In retaliation to these developments, the Israeli military initiated a military campaign known as Operation Swords of Iron, with the primary aim of targeting and dismantling Hamas installations situated within the Gaza Strip.



Providing an update on the tragic toll of the conflict, the local Health Ministry made an announcement on Sunday, revealing that the number of Palestinian casualties resulting from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has now tragically climbed to 2,670 individuals, underscoring the dire humanitarian consequences of the ongoing hostilities.

