Israeli airstrikes on Gaza seriously damage Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani Hospital

(MENAFN) Late on Sunday, the Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza disclosed that it had suffered significant damage due to Israeli airstrikes within the enclave



The hospital “was subjected to significant damage as a result of the violent and continuous Israeli bombardment on its surroundings,” the Qatar-constructed hospital stated in a declaration.



Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ordered the hospital's construction in 2016 with the goal of establishing a facility in the Gaza Strip that specialized in the installation of prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation.



"This attack is not the first,” the declaration mentioned. “The hospital building was damaged in 2021 as a result of Israeli bombardment at the time."



"These massacres, collective punishment, retaliatory attacks and attacks on civilians and infrastructure constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes," the hospital further mentioned.



Regarded as one of the significant medical institutions within Gaza, this hospital plays a pivotal role in empowering patients by offering a range of vital services, including rehabilitation, prosthetics, as well as physical, occupational, speech, hearing, and psychological therapy departments.



Starting from October 7, Israeli forces have been conducting a series of targeted actions in the Gaza Strip as a response to the military offensive initiated by the Palestinian group Hamas within Israeli territories.



The conflict was ignited when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-faceted surprise attack involving rocket barrages and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

