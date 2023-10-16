Fatality rate from Israel’s attacks on Gaza climbs to 2,670

(MENAFN) As of Sunday, the local Health Ministry has reported that the tragic toll of Palestinian lives lost in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has now reached 2,670 individuals.



Within this statistic, it was noted that 750 children were among those who tragically lost their lives in these strikes. In addition, the number of wounded individuals has surged to 9,600, according to the ministry's statement.



Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila revealed the disheartening impact of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, indicating that as a consequence, 50 Palestinian families have been compelled to be completely removed from the civil registry, underscoring the profound and far-reaching ramifications of the conflict.



She labeled the condition in Gaza as “grave and catastrophic on all levels.”



Moreover, a distressing consequence of the airstrikes has been the displacement of over 470,000 individuals, intensifying the widespread anguish and turmoil.



The dire situation has led to overcrowding, exacerbated by severe shortages of electricity and water, which, in turn, have contributed to the alarming spread of infectious diseases, as noted by Alkaila.



Emphasizing the critical importance of prompt and resolute international intervention to bring about an end to the conflict, she urged for immediate action.



In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East that unfolded last weekend, Israeli forces launched a sustained military offensive in response to a military incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas into Israeli territories.

MENAFN16102023000045015839ID1107245886