Biden acknowledges concerns over Israel’s occupation on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, U.S. Leader Joe Biden expressed his view that an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be "a big mistake". However, he seemed to support an internal operation against the Palestinian group Hamas.



"I think it’d be a big mistake," Biden declared in a meeting with a news agency’s TV program.



"What happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again, but going in and taking out the extremists -- the Hezbollah is up north but Hamas down south -- is a necessary requirement," he further mentioned.



Biden expressed his belief that Israel will adhere to the rules of warfare in Gaza and assured that the people of Gaza will receive access to essential provisions such as food, water, and medicine.



He also stated that Hamas has to be removed completely but should be in place a Palestinian authority, continuing that "there needs to be a path to a Palestinian state."



Pointing out that the path, "the two-state solution," which he declared has been US strategy for years, Biden continued: "It would create an independent nation next to Israel for 5 million Palestinians."



Biden's comments took place shortly after news that the Israeli army is getting ready to start "significant ground operations."

