Israel’s Defense Minister gathers with US Senate deputation in Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) Amid the persistent Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which has continued since the incursion by Hamas on October 7, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant engaged in a significant meeting on Sunday. During this meeting, he welcomed the Majority Leader of the US Senate, Charles Schumer, and his accompanying delegation in the city of Tel Aviv.



According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, Minister Gallant received Senator Schumer along with fellow senators Jacklyn Rosen, Mitt Romney, Mark Kelly, and William Cassidy. In this meeting, Minister Gallant provided the delegation with a comprehensive update on the ongoing conflict involving the Palestinian group Hamas. He emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening the United States' steadfast support for Israel during these challenging times.



It's noteworthy that Israel's former Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, who has since become part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government, also held discussions with this esteemed US delegation, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the need for international engagement and support.



"I met today the bipartisan congressional delegation led by the Senate Majority Leader. I want to convey my deep appreciation to the Majority Leader and the entire delegation for their crucial support during these difficult times," he posted on X.



In a separate diplomatic development, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a meeting with his counterpart from France, Catherine Colonna, who was visiting Israel.



"I would like to thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna who came to Israel to show support," Cohen mentioned in a post on X. "She met with family members of the kidnapped, talked with the wounded, and saw for herself the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas."

