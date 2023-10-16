Israel military storm into Aqbat Jabr camp, kills young Palestinian man

(MENAFN) Early on Monday, Israeli forces entered the Aqbat Jabr camp, situated to the south of the West Bank city of Jericho, resulting in the death of a young Palestinian man.



Fights broke out following Israeli armed forces captured the camp, and the man “was shot with several rounds in the chest and a bullet in the head while he was near a mosque,” a Palestinian official news outlet declared, quoting regional sources.



Israeli forces took custody of six individuals from the camp, and this information was reported by the Palestinian news agency. Additionally, in a related incident, another resident hailing from Beit Jala, which is situated to the west of Bethlehem, found themselves detained by the Israeli forces.



Furthermore, in Hebron, Israeli forces carried out a meticulously planned operation within the Khallet Taha neighborhood, located in the town of Dura to the south of Hebron. According to accounts from local sources, three young men were apprehended as a result of this operation.



Looking back to the preceding day, which was a Sunday, Israeli forces executed a series of detentions, affecting a total of 12 Palestinians. Among those detained were an elderly woman, her son, and a young girl, all hailing from Jerusalem.

