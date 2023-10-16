Supply Chain Security Market Expected To Reach $6.3 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 12.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Supply Chain Security Market , by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Security Type (Data Protection, Data Visibility and Governance, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (FMCG, Retail and E-commerce , Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

The supply chain security market size was valued at $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Supply chain security is the management of the supply chain that focuses on risk management of external suppliers, vendors, logistics, and transportation. It identifies, analyzes, and mitigates risks associated with working with outside organizations as part of your supply chain. It can include both physical security and cybersecurity for software and devices. Though there are no established one-size-fits-all guidelines for supply chain security, a complete strategy requires combining risk management principles with cyber defense while also taking governmental protocols into account.

Companies are highly adopting supply chain security solutions as it has become imperative to prevent their company from any cyber-attacks. To address these issues, companies are adopting supply chain security solutions. An increase in supply chain attacks, rise in ransoms, demands for better risk prediction and mitigation, growing number of IoT devices in the supply chain, and excessive adoption of automation technology are some of the factors that are increasing the demand for the supply chain security market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Supply Chain Security Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Supply Chain Security Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Accenture

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cold Chain Technologies

Controlant, Emerson Electric Co.

IBM

NXP Semiconductors

Omega Compliance

SailPoint Technologies, Inc.

Tagbox and Many More

By region, North America attained the highest growth in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that, the supply chain security market in North America is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the increasing demand for secure and reliable supply chains, government regulations and initiatives, and the adoption of advanced technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is considered to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is because of the region's expanding economies, increasing trade volumes, and growing demand for secure and efficient supply chain operations. Thus, these factors propel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

The supply chain security market refers to the companies and products that provide security solutions to protect the supply chain. These solutions help to prevent theft, fraud, and other malicious activities that can occur during the process of producing and delivering goods to customers. The market includes products such as security software and hardware, risk management services, and education and training programs. The demand for supply chain security solutions is growing due to increasing security threats and the need for greater transparency and efficiency in supply chain operations.

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

