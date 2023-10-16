Renewable Energy Certificate Market Expected To Reach $103.2 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 27.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renewable Energy Certificate Market Insight

Advances in Technologies Widen Market Opportunities for Renewable Energy Certificate Use

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), also known as Renewable Energy Credits, Tradable Renewable Certificates, or green tags, are tradable, intangible energy commodities in the United States. They serve as evidence that 1 MWh (megawatt-hour) of electricity was generated from a qualified renewable energy source.

The global renewable energy certificate market size was valued at $9.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $103.2 billion by 2030, with the global renewable energy certificate market forecast expected at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2030.

RECs have a significant role in the processes of accounting, tracking, and attributing ownership to renewable electricity generation and its consumption. A Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) serves as an accounting and tracking tool for various forms of green energy, including solar and wind power, as they become integrated into the electrical grid. As electricity generated from renewable sources is indistinguishable from that produced by conventional means, tracking mechanisms like RECs are necessary to differentiate and account for their environmentally friendly attributes.

Future of Renewable Energy Certificates:

RECs are experiencing a substantial transformation due to the incorporation of blockchain technology. Blockchain technology plays a vital role in transforming the REC's management and trading.

One of the main advantages of employing blockchain for RECs is its heightened transparency. Every REC transaction can be securely recorded on the blockchain, creating a transparent and unalterable record of certificate ownership. This transparency can resolve the problem of double counting in the existing system, where a single unit of renewable energy is claimed by multiple entities.

Blockchain technology also brings about substantial efficiency improvements. Conventional REC systems often involve lengthy paperwork and manual verification procedures. However, blockchain enables the automation of transactions through smart contracts, leading to a notable reduction in administrative costs and processing time.

Furthermore, the security attributes of blockchain technology can play a crucial role in preventing fraud within the REC market. The decentralized nature of blockchain makes it virtually difficult to modify or erase transaction records, thereby ensuring the integrity of REC ownership and transactions.

The renewable energy certificate market is segmented on the basis of type of energy, capacity, end-use, and region.

On the basis of energy type, the global renewable energy certificate market is segmented into solar energy, wind power, hydro-electric power, and gas power. On the basis of capacity, it is introduced as 0-1,000KWH, 1,100-5,000KWH, and more than 5,000KWH. The end use introduced in the study includes voluntary and compliance.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The Renewable energy certificate industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Renewable energy certificate market include,

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Western Area Power Administration

U.S. Environment Protection Agency

General Services Administration

Environmental Tracking Network of North America

Green-e Energy

Defense Logistics Agency Energy

Due rapidly increasing demand in demand for energy from renewable energy resources led the key manufacturers to expand their power generation capacities in order to meet market demand across the globe. Additional growth strategies such as acquisition, and business expansion strategies, are also adopted to attain key developments in the renewable energy certificate market trends.

Key findings of the study:

- Region-wise, North America is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- As per renewable energy certificate market analysis, by energy type, the solar energy segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

- On the basis of capacity, the 0-1,000KWH segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

- On the basis of end-use, the compliance market segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

