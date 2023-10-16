Creata Chain: Opening New Horizons In Blockchain Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creata Chain made a significant impact by participating in Future Blockchain Summit 2023

SINGAPORE, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blockchain technology is currently gaining global attention, and among the innovative projects in this space, Creata Chain stands out for its focus on interoperability. Jeremy Jung, the COO and Co-founder of Creata Chain, has shared that the project has garnered significant recognition and interest within the global blockchain community thanks to its various achievements and collaborations.Creata Chain has an aim to achieve interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem. To achieve this, Creata Chain introduced its proprietary Creata Chain Virtual Machine (CVM) , ensuring full compatibility with Ethereum with far more advanced features. This breakthrough allows Smart Contract written for Ethereum to be seamlessly executed on the Creata Chain platform.Furthermore, Creata Chain offers to simplify the deployment of external Smart Contracts onto the Creata Chain network through mirroring. This innovation streamlines the process of building and launching decentralized applications (DApps) on the Creata Chain platform.Creata Chain made a significant impact by participating in Future Blockchain Summit 2023, sponsored by the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC). The event from October 15th to 18th at Dubai Harbor provideSmart Contract Toold a global platform for Creata Chain to promote its vision and explore collaborations with Web3 projects.In the near future, Creata Chain is expected to be listed on top-tier global blockchain exchanges. The project also plans to integrate with leading international blockchain projects, fueling the expansion of the Creata Chain ecosystem and fostering numerous collaborative opportunities with Web3 projects.Jeremy Jung, the COO of Creata Chain, emphasized that "Creata Chain is the key to the future of blockchain." Through its innovation and commitment to interoperability, Creata Chain continues to lead the way in shaping the future of blockchain technology.To learn more about Creata Chain Network, visit .

