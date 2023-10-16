Plant-Based Milk Market Revenue To Top US$ 30 Billion By 2029 With A CAGR Of 8% | Forecasts TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plant-based Milk

The increasing shift in consumer preference for plant-based food products in daily diets expected to drive Plant-based Milk Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Based on the most recent research findings, the global“Plant-based Milk Market”, with a market size and share was valued at approximately US$ 14 Billion in 2019. Further growth is anticipated, with the market poised to attain a value of approximately USD 30 billion by 2029. This expansion is expected to be driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8% during the forecast period spanning from 2019 to 2029.Grab a Sample of this Premium Report @Plant-based Milk Market: OverviewAs the incidence of hypercholesterolemia among consumers continues to rise, coupled with increasing lactose intolerance concerns and calorie-conscious choices, plant-based milk emerges as the favored dairy beverage substitute. Furthermore, the expanding popularity of vegan diets is encouraging consumers to opt for non-dairy alternatives. In order to attract a broader customer base, food and beverage manufacturers are innovating and introducing distinctive products derived from plant-based sources.Budget constraints? Get in touch with us for special pricing ...... Get special pricing options on this reportThis Report Addresses.Market size from 2019-2029.Expected market growth until 2029.Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics.Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why.Comprehensive of the competitive landscape.In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market playersContact us for Special Discount and Pricing-Soy Milk Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast PeriodSoy Milk dominated the global online market as it has a similar protein content to cow's milk and offers a creamy texture. Soy milk also possesses functional properties that make it suitable for various applications, such as coffee, baking, and cooking. Additionally, soy milk has a long-standing presence in the market, making it a familiar and established choice for consumers.Food and Beverage is the Leading Application SegmentIn terms of application, the food and beverage is the leading segment due to the increasing consumer demand. In addition, plant-based milk is not limited to traditional milk alternatives but also includes creamers, yogurts, cheeses, ice creams, and other dairy substitutes. The availability and variety of plant-based milk products cater to a wide range of consumer preferences and dietary needs, thereby driving sales within the food and beverages industry.Scrutinizing the Competitive Scenario. In 2019, Danone's Silk brand unveiled an oat-based beverage product - Oat Yeah - which is milk alternative. The launch of this product was attributed to falling soy milk sales..In 2019, Blue Diamond, a grower-owned cooperative firm and the world's leading almond marketer and processor, expanded its extensive Almond Breeze product line with the addition of a dairy-free product favored by Latin Americans - Almond Breeze Almondmilk Horchata.Considering the present scenario, the plant-based milk market remains consolidated in nature. However, it is expected to become fragmented during the forecast period. Large companies are diversifying their existing portfolios and upgrading their production facilities to ensure that they are fully-equipped to cater to the growing consumer demand for plant-based milk. Plant-based product providers are regularly offering consumers more innovative products, including unique ingredients and flavors. Innovation in plant-based milk helps meet the evolving consumer demand for healthier beverages, without compromising on the taste, texture, flavor, and nutritional qualities of the product.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:Key Ventures Operating the Market-Groupe Danone. Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Turtle Mountain LLC. Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. Natura Foods, Sunopta Inc and othersSegmentation of Plant-based Milk Market-By Product.Soy Milk.Almond Milk.Coconut Milk.Rice Milk.Oat Milk.OthersBy Formulation.Regular.FlavoredBy Sales ChannelStored Based Retailing.Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets.Convenience Stores.Independent Small Groceries.Specialty StoresOnline RetailingBy Nature.Organic.ConventionalBrowse More Reports by Transparency Market Research-Marine Propulsion Market to Exceed USD 10.4 billion in 2031 | Expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%Cold Milling Machines Market to Reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031

