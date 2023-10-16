USB Wall Charger Market To Be Worth US$ 3.09 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In the year 2023, the USB wall charger market is estimated to be valued at $1.68 billion. Looking ahead to 2033, expectations are set for a substantial growth, with the USB wall charger market projected to reach a valuation of US$3.09 billion. This growth trajectory indicates an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The global market for USB wall chargers has witnessed considerable expansion due to several factors. The widespread use of the Internet on a global scale has unleashed growth potential in this market. Moreover, the substantial surge in power consumption stemming from the increased usage of electronic devices is poised to drive up the demand for USB wall chargers. The market is further expected to benefit from the growing consumer demand for laptops, smartphones, and a range of electronic gadgets. Notably, in recent years, there has been a rising trend in the popularity of USB wall charger cameras, adding a novel dimension to the market.

USB Wall Charger Sales Highly Consolidated among Individual Buyers:

Fact study estimates that purchase of USB wall chargers remains highly consolidated among individuals. Over 60% of the USB wall chargers were purchased by individuals in 2018.

Sales of these chargers remain comparatively lower in the commercial applications as individuals carry their personal chargers or prefer portable charger devices. However, in a bid to deliver convenience to office workers, adoption of USB wall chargers in commercial applications such as office infrastructures.

Fact finds that North America continues to witness greater sales of USB wall chargers owing to greater penetration of technology and electronic gadgets. Over 4 in 10 USB wall chargers are sold in North America wherein the U.S. accounted for 80% of the North America sales.

Key trends:

Rising Demand for Fast Charging Technologies: One of the most significant drivers of growth in the USB wall charger market is the increasing demand for fast charging technologies. Consumers today lead fast-paced lives and require their devices to be charged quickly and efficiently.

Compatibility and Multi-Device Charging: The market's outlook is also influenced by the growing need for chargers that are compatible with a wide range of devices.

Shift toward Wireless Charging: While USB wall chargers have traditionally relied on wired connections, wireless charging technology is gradually making its way into the market. As more devices incorporate wireless charging capabilities, consumers are seeking charging solutions that offer both convenience and efficiency.

Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: In the face of growing environmental concerns, the USB wall charger market is experiencing a shift toward more energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies that optimize power delivery, reduce energy consumption in standby mode, and adhere to energy efficiency standards.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading suppliers of USB wall chargers are increasing their expenditure on new developments. Maintaining product standards and strengthening supply chain management systems are also some significant initiatives that are taken by market players.

Manufacturers of USB wall chargers are exploring new technologies that provide convenience to consumers. Prominent manufacturers are involved in product launches, collaborations, strategic acquisitions, etc. to gain a competitive edge in the market in the coming decade.

For instance :

. In 2021, Anker Innovations introduced gallium nitrate (GaN) II technology that includes a Nano II series charger. The product comprises 30-, 45-, & 65-watt chargers with capabilities of fast charging.

. In 2021, BG Electrical launched 30 W USB-C & USB-A integrated wall chargers. They guarantee fast charging features for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

AUKEY, Eaton Corporation Plc, AT&T Inc., Mophie, Inc., Anker Technology Co. Limited, Mizco International Inc., Monster Store, GP Batteries International Ltd., Cyber Power Systems, Inc., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Prime Wire & Cable, Inc., Native Union, E-filliate, HGD, MyCharge, Goal Zero, EasyAcc, Inc., Insignia, Just Wireless, RavPower, and JS Create are prominent manufacturers of USB wall chargers.

Segmentation of USB Wall Charger Industry Research:

. By Product :

o Mini USBs

o Micro USBs

o USB-A

o USB-C

o Lightning

. By Charger Type :

o Wall Chargers

o Portable Power Banks/Docking Systems/Alarm Clocks

o Car Chargers

. By Port :

o Single Port with Single Power Output

o Multiport with Single Power Output

o Multiport with Multiport Power Output

. By Power :

o 30 W to 45 W

o 46 W to 60 W

o 61 W to 75 W

o Above 75 W

. By Application :

o Smartphones

o Tablets

o Laptops

o Desktops

. By Region :

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

