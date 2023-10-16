Summers' Horror Reminds That History Rhymes At Harvard

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “We have no illusion that Harvard alone can readily bridge the widely different views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but we are hopeful that, as a community devoted to learning, we can take steps that will draw on our common humanity and shared values in order to modulate rather than amplify the deep-seated divisions and animosities so distressingly evident in the wider world,” the school's leadership said.

This statement followed Harvard's previous president, Lawrence Summers', severe criticism of the university not dissociating itself form a letter signed by a 31-student organization at Harvard, but which concealed the names of the students who authored and signed it.

Courage indeed.



Summers noted:“Unlike [former] president [Lawrence] Bacow's strong statement of support for Ukraine after Putin's invasion and the decision to fly the Ukraine flag over Harvard Yard ... we have as yet – 48 hours later – no official Harvard statement at this time of moral testing.



“Instead, Harvard is being defined by the morally unconscionable statement coming from student groups blaming all the violence on Israel.

I am sickened. I cannot fathom the administration's failure to disassociate the university and condemn this statement.”

Is Harvard leadership's adjusted statement a few days later referring to“common humanity” any better?

They obviously forgot Confucius'

“Men's natures are alike.

It is their habits that carry them far apart.” Recent events show just how far.

It is not clear, though, why Summers or anyone would be surprised by Harvard's faculty and students.

A similar frame of mind has characterized Harvard's history for decades.