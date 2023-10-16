Western Azerbaijan Called On Pope To Put Pressure On Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Community of Western Azerbaijan called on the Pope to put
pressure on Armenia to restore the cultural and religious heritage
of Azerbaijan destroyed by Armenia, Azernews reports.
It was reported that in his statement of 15 October 2023, Pope
Francis called for the protection of Christian religious monuments
in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.
In this regard, it should be recalled that after the liberation
of the Garabagh region from the occupation of Armenia, the
Azerbaijani State took under protection all religious buildings and
other monuments, regardless of their religious affiliation, and
began to rebuild those destroyed by Armenia.
In this sense, the Pope has no reason to make an appeal
regarding the Christian religious monuments in Garabagh, which are
not threatened at the moment. On the contrary, there is a great
need for the Pope to express his opinion on the destruction of 65
mosques in the Armenian-occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well
as more than 200 mosques and numerous other cultural and religious
monuments in Armenia.
At this level, the Community of Western Azerbaijan once again
recalls its unanswered appeal to the Pope of 12 June 2023 to help
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to visit Azerbaijani religious
places of worship and the graves of their relatives in the
territory of Armenia.
The Community of Western Azerbaijan once again appeals to the
Pope as a defender of interreligious dialogue, urging him to put
pressure on this state to restore the cultural and religious
heritage of Azerbaijan destroyed by Armenia.
