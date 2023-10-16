Two Russian Kh-59 Missiles, 11 Shahed Drones Downed Over Ukraine Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 16, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed two Russian Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles and 11 Shahed-type drones in the Ukrainian sky.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Last night Russia attacked Ukraine's territory from several directions, using ballistic missiles, guided air-launched missiles and loitering munitions.

Russian invaders fired one Iskander-M ballistic missile, five Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, and 12 Shahed-136/131 combat drones.

In particular, the enemy attacked northern and eastern Ukraine with missiles, while the Shahed drones were launched in different directions, namely towards western Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles and 11 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.