Defense Forces Eliminate 860 Russian Invaders, Destroy 17 Tanks In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 288,630 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 16, 2023, including 970 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,965 enemy tanks (+17 in the past day), 9,385 armored combat vehicles (+23), 6,910 artillery systems (+44), 814 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 547 air defense systems, 318 aircraft (+1), 317 helicopters (+1), 5,280 unmanned aerial vehicles (+11), 1,531 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 9,271 motor vehicles (+22), and 981 special equipment units (+5).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 15 strikes targeting manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

Photo: General Staff