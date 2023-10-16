Russian Army Shells 23 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region, Injuring Elderly Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled 23 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on October 15, injuring a 76-year-old woman.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers launched 134 strikes on 23 settlements. As many as 111 artillery shells were fired at territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Malynyvka, Bilohirya, Levadne, Robotyne, Kamianske, Stepove, Plavni, Mali Shcherbaky and other front-line towns and villages,” the report says.

The enemy launched missile strikes on Dniprovka and Prydolynivka, 7 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Poltavka, Chervone and Stepove, 9 MLRS attacks on Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Bilohirya and Mala Tokmachka, as well as 5 airstrikes on Orikhiv, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka.

A 76-year-old woman was injured in Russian artillery shelling of Mala Tokmachka.

Six reports were received about damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 15, Russian troops hit a community near Zaporizhzhia with a missile.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA