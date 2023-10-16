Special Operations Forces Show How They Destroy Enemy Drone Crews Using HIMARS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces showed how they adjusted the HIMARS fire to the location of the crews of the ZALA UAVs.

The Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , posting a video, Ukrinform reported.

"During reconnaissance operations in the southern direction, the Special Operations Forces found a good target - the location of Russian crews of ZALA UAVs. Our soldiers conducted surveillance and then adjusted the fire of the HIMARS rocket launcher at the enemy's calculations," the statement said.

Defense Forces eliminate 860 Russian invaders,17 tanks in past day

According to the Special Operations Forces, one strike and the invaders have fewer UAVs.

As reported, overnight, the Defense Forces destroyed 860 Russian invaders and 17 tanks.