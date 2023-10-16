Second Evacuation Plane With Ukrainians Takes Off From Israel - Embassy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The second evacuation plane with 155 citizens of Ukraine on board took off from Israel to Romania.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on October 16, the second evacuation plane carrying 155 citizens of Ukraine, including 107 women and 23 children, took off from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on a HiSky flight to Cluj (Romania)," the report says.

It is noted that the embassy provided assistance to Ukrainians with the preparation of necessary procedures and documents for departure.

As reported by Ukrinform, the first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board took off from Tel Aviv to Bucharest on October 14.

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Militants stormed into the country, simultaneously launching a massive rocket attack. Nearly 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since then, and hundreds of people have been taken hostage by the militants. Israel officially declared a state of war and mobilized 300,000 reservists to respond to the terrorist attack and invasion of Hamas, and began to destroy the military facilities of this movement.

The USA, the EU, Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Embassy in Israel