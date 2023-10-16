President Of Uzbekistan To Pay Working Visit To China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to China's
Beijing from October 17 through October 18 to participate in the
events of the Third 'One Belt, One Road' International Forum,

The agenda of the anniversary summit includes issues of further
development of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening of
transport and communication interconnectedness, promotion of green
development programs, digitalization, etc.
The program of the visit also provides for holding talks with
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the People's Political
Consultative Council of China Wang Huning, as well as other
bilateral meetings.
Meanwhile, China has been implementing a vast number of
investment projects in Uzbekistan, including a recent $50 million
technopark project in Uzbekistan's Syrdarya region, as well as the
supply of 2,000 electric buses to the country by a Chinese BYD
automobile company.
