President Of Uzbekistan To Pay Working Visit To China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to China's Beijing from October 17 through October 18 to participate in the events of the Third 'One Belt, One Road' International Forum, Trend reports.

The agenda of the anniversary summit includes issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening of transport and communication interconnectedness, promotion of green development programs, digitalization, etc.

The program of the visit also provides for holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the People's Political Consultative Council of China Wang Huning, as well as other bilateral meetings.

Meanwhile, China has been implementing a vast number of investment projects in Uzbekistan, including a recent $50 million technopark project in Uzbekistan's Syrdarya region, as well as the supply of 2,000 electric buses to the country by a Chinese BYD automobile company.