New Appointments In The Board Of Directors Of Norm OJSC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Two new members have recently been appointed to the Board of Directors of "Norm" OJSC, the largest cement producer in the South Caucasus. Ülkü Özcan and Stephan Sollberger have taken on roles as members of the Board of Directors.

Ülkü Özcan is ranked 12th position in Türkiye's "50 Powerful Women CEOs" and had 22 years of experience in the cement industry, holding leadership positions in the construction materials sector for many years. She has grown with a strategy, business development and marketing career and has had a full end-to-end P&L responsibility. She possesses broad international experience and connections within the construction materials industry.

Prior to assuming the role on the Board of Directors at "Norm" OJSC, Özcan held various positions in Cimsa, one of the largest cement players in Turkey. She became Çimsa's CEO in October 2018 and worked until August 2020 in this position. Since June 2021 has been working in energy & telecommunication cable business in Turkey. Additionally, she executed various roles at Afyon Cement, including member of the Board of Directors, a representative for the Global Cement and Concrete Association, and a member in the Audit Committee of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Türkiye. Before 2010, Özcan held strategic positions at "Lafarge Türkiye."

Özcan has graduated from Galatasaray High School in 1994 and Marmara University, Department of Business (English) in 1999, and successfully completed the Advanced Industrial Marketing and Strategy Program at INSEAD Business School in Paris.

Another newly appointed member, Stephan Sollberger holds over 30 years of experience in cement and concrete manufacturing companies. From 1992 to 2001, he occupied various positions at the "Holderbank Cement und Beton" company.

Until 2006, he served as the manager of the technical center of cement production and application at "Holcim Switzerland," and then as a Cement Plant Director in Switzerland. Stephan Sollberger has also managerial experience at "Jura Management AG," a construction company in Switzerland, "CRH" as well as within“CRH Western Europe”.“CRH” operates in the field of construction material supply across Europe and America. Since 2020, he has held the role of Chief Operations Director at“Landqart AG”.

Stephan Sollberger graduated from the University of Applied Sciences Zurich and the University of Applied Sciences Bern.

"Norm" OJSC is a part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies that operates across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in nine countries.