New Appointments In The Board Of Directors Of Norm OJSC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Two new members have recently been appointed to the Board of
Directors of "Norm" OJSC, the largest cement producer in the South
Caucasus. Ülkü Özcan and Stephan Sollberger have taken on roles as
members of the Board of Directors.
Ülkü Özcan is ranked 12th position in Türkiye's "50 Powerful
Women CEOs" and had 22 years of experience in the cement industry,
holding leadership positions in the construction materials sector
for many years. She has grown with a strategy, business development
and marketing career and has had a full end-to-end P&L
responsibility. She possesses broad international experience and
connections within the construction materials industry.
Prior to assuming the role on the Board of Directors at "Norm"
OJSC, Özcan held various positions in Cimsa, one of the largest
cement players in Turkey. She became Çimsa's CEO in October 2018
and worked until August 2020 in this position. Since June 2021 has
been working in energy & telecommunication cable business in
Turkey. Additionally, she executed various roles at Afyon Cement,
including member of the Board of Directors, a representative for
the Global Cement and Concrete Association, and a member in the
Audit Committee of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Türkiye.
Before 2010, Özcan held strategic positions at "Lafarge
Türkiye."
Özcan has graduated from Galatasaray High School in 1994 and
Marmara University, Department of Business (English) in 1999, and
successfully completed the Advanced Industrial Marketing and
Strategy Program at INSEAD Business School in Paris.
Another newly appointed member, Stephan Sollberger holds over 30
years of experience in cement and concrete manufacturing companies.
From 1992 to 2001, he occupied various positions at the "Holderbank
Cement und Beton" company.
Until 2006, he served as the manager of the technical center of
cement production and application at "Holcim Switzerland," and then
as a Cement Plant Director in Switzerland. Stephan Sollberger has
also managerial experience at "Jura Management AG," a construction
company in Switzerland, "CRH" as well as within“CRH Western
Europe”.“CRH” operates in the field of construction material
supply across Europe and America. Since 2020, he has held the role
of Chief Operations Director at“Landqart AG”.
Stephan Sollberger graduated from the University of Applied
Sciences Zurich and the University of Applied Sciences Bern.
"Norm" OJSC is a part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group
of companies that operates across the energy, telecommunications,
hi-tech, and construction industries in nine countries.
