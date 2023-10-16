Azerbaijan Curtails Armenianism As Political Project - Russian Political Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Vivek Ramaswamy,
a contender for the US presidency, is a radical supporter of former
US President Donald Trump, said to Trend , Maxim Shevchenko, a well-known Russian
political analyst, TV host and public figure.
"This person is assisting Trump and the Republicans who are
supporting Trump in regaining power. They are extreme liberals.
Liberals are not necessarily those who support alternative
lifestyles, as we frequently assume. Liberalism is considerably
more complex than that. The center of global liberalism is located
in Republican America. And it will never forgive Azerbaijan for
destroying Armenianism's political project. This global liberal
imperialist community is led by the United States, with France
playing a close secon," he noted.
According to him, Azerbaijan has curtailed Armenianism as a
political project beyond a microscopic state from 2020 to 2023.
"The U.S. and France will continue to attack Azerbaijan, which
has become an enemy for them. Because Azerbaijan was able to do
what no one else could do," the political scientist added.
To note, the other day US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
made accusations against Azerbaijan and showed footage of the
Armenian attack on Ganja and on Barda as so-called proof.
