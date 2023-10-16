Azerbaijan Launches Construction Of Hotel In Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 16. Azerbaijan has
launched the construction of a five-star hotel at Issyk-Kul lake in
Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Tumanbaev, the Presidential Affairs Manager of
Kyrgyzstan, said on Facebook, Trend reports.
He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has experienced a notable increase
in construction activities over the past two years, including the
development of recreational areas, cottages, and five-star
hotels.
The hotel will be located in the village of Kara-Oy on a
17-hectare plot of land that Kyrgyzstan has leased to Azerbaijan on
a long-term basis.
Out of this, 12 hectares are allocated for the construction of
the building, while 4 hectares will be designated as a park, and an
additional 1 hectare will be developed as a beach area on
Issyk-Kul's shore.
Azerbaijan has committed to completing the hotel within three
years, with 70 percent of the staff being recruited from the local
population.
According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade
turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $29.73
million from January through August 2023, increasing 5.9 times
year-on-year.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107245490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.