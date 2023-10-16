Seoul Slams N. Korea Over Suspected Arms Transfer To Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- South Korea lambasted North Korea on Monday for its suspected arms transfer to Russia, amid persistent speculation that the two nations may have reached an arms deal during a rare summit between their leaders last month, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"North Korea has denied an arms trade with Russia several times, but relevant circumstances are emerging one by one," Unification Ministry spokesman Koo Byoung-sam said in a press briefing in Seoul.

"The true nature of North Korea, which has attempted to deceive the whole world, has been exposed," said Koo.

On Friday, John Kirby, the US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said Pyongyang has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

The revelation came amid lingering suspicions that the two countries may have struck an arms deal on the occasion of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.

Koo stressed that any illicit weapons trade with North Korea should be halted, as it would constitute a violation of UN Security Council resolutions against the North's nuclear and missile programs.

"Russia should especially fulfill its responsibility and role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council," he said. (end)

mk













MENAFN16102023000071011013ID1107245486