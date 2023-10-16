Israeli Forces Arrest 60 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Oct.16 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces early Monday launched a large-scale arrest campaign in various areas of the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem, targeting 60 Palestinians, including 3 journalists.
The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a statement that the occupation forces apprehended 3 journalists in addition to arresting 57 others in different areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem, the majority of whom are members of the Hamas movement.
MENAFN16102023000117011021ID1107245485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.