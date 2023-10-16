Israeli Forces Arrest 60 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct.16 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces early Monday launched a large-scale arrest campaign in various areas of the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem, targeting 60 Palestinians, including 3 journalists.The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a statement that the occupation forces apprehended 3 journalists in addition to arresting 57 others in different areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem, the majority of whom are members of the Hamas movement.