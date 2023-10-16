Qatar General Organization For Standards And Metrology Marks World Standards Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology participated along with national bodies and regional and international organizations working in this field in celebrating World Standards Day, which is marked on October 14 each year, the anniversary of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that was established on October 14, 1947.

On this occasion, the Authority stressed the importance of the slogan“A shared vision for a better world”, given the important and significant role that standards play in serving communities and various aspects of daily life, praising the great efforts made by international and regional organizations and national bodies working in the field of standardization in all its activities and its fields.

The world's leading developers of international standards: the ISO, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as the member states of these organizations celebrate World Standards Day on October 14 on annual basis, as an important way to praise the efforts shared by thousands of experts around the world who work on studies, research and experiments to be agreed upon and published as international standards.

The phrase“A shared vision for a better world” is the Day's slogan for the third year in a row, emphasizing the importance of standards and their connection to the sustainable development goals adopted by the United Nations and the practical solutions that international standards provide in particular to meet the needs of the present and the fulfillment of sustainable development requirements.